Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (20-7) will visit Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (7-20) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, August 8. Game time is 3:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Connecticut earned an 88-72 victory versus Indiana. The Sun were led by Tiffany Hayes' 18 points and DeWanna Bonner's 14 points. Seattle is coming into this game having beat Phoenix 97-91 in their last outing. Loyd led the team with 32 points and four assists.

Sun vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+275 to win)

Storm (+275 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are the third-worst team in the league in points scored (78.9 per game) and ninth in points allowed (84.6).

Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.9) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.1).

With 17.7 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the league.

In 2023, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.8).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8.8 per game), and they rank No. 5 in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Seattle is ninth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.2%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm average 74.3 points per game at home, 9.5 fewer points than away (83.8). On defense they give up 82.6 per game, 4.2 fewer points than on the road (86.8).

At home, Seattle averages 33.0 rebounds per game, 1.8 fewer than on the road (34.8). It concedes 38.7 rebounds per game at home, 5.3 more than on the road (33.4).

At home the Storm are collecting 16.0 assists per game, 3.5 less than away (19.5).

This year Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.5 per game) than away (14.0). But it is also forcing more at home (15.2) than away (12.2).

This year the Storm are making fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (10.1). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (37.2%).

At home Seattle gives up 7.8 treys per game, 0.1 fewer than away (7.9). It allows 36.9% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.4% higher than away (35.5%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won six, or 26.1%, of the 23 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Storm have been at least a +275 moneyline underdog 10 times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Seattle is 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle is 7-4 as a 7.5-point underdog or greater.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 26.7% chance of a victory for the Storm.

