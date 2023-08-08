How to Watch the Storm vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Storm (7-20) host the Connecticut Sun (20-7) one game after Jewell Loyd put up 32 points in the Storm's 97-91 victory over the Mercury. This matchup airs on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Storm vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Sun
- Seattle averages just 0.6 more points per game (78.9) than Connecticut gives up to opponents (78.3).
- The Storm have put together a 4-6 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.5% from the field.
- Seattle is knocking down 35.1% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is four percentage points higher than the 31.1% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.
- The Storm are 5-12 in games when the team makes more than 31.1% of their three-point attempts.
- Connecticut averages 33.8 rebounds a contest, 0.1 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.
Storm Recent Performance
- In their past 10 games, the Storm are compiling 78.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 78.9.
- Seattle is sinking 7.9 treys per game in its previous 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer three-pointers than its average for the season (8.8). In addition, it owns a lower three-point percentage over its past 10 contests (32.5%) compared to its season average from beyond the arc (35.1%).
