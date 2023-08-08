On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .302 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .245 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 25 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.9% of his games this season, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .227 AVG .262 .276 OBP .307 .398 SLG .439 20 XBH 19 8 HR 9 28 RBI 32 78/13 K/BB 70/12 2 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings