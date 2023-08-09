Mariners vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (61-52) and San Diego Padres (55-59) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on August 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-7) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (1-3) will get the nod for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Padres 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and won each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The past 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Mariners have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Seattle scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (513 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Mariners have the third-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 3
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Bryan Woo vs -
|August 4
|@ Angels
|W 9-7
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|W 3-2
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|W 3-2
|Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth
|August 8
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Nick Martínez
|August 9
|Padres
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
|August 12
|Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Kyle Bradish
|August 13
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jordan Lyles
