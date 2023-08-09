The San Diego Padres and Jake Cronenworth will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and Cade Marlowe on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 137 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 345 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Seattle has the third-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.176 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Bryan Woo - 8/4/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Kyle Bradish 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Grayson Rodriguez 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Lyles

