Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (61-52), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the San Diego Padres (55-59) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, August 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Padres (-145). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (8-7, 4.41 ERA) vs TBA - SEA

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 45, or 53.6%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 36-26 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (58.1% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those contests.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

