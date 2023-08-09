The San Diego Padres (55-59) take a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Seattle Mariners (61-52), at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (8-7) versus the Mariners and Bryan Woo (1-3).

Mariners vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (8-7, 4.41 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (1-3) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.75 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.

Woo is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Woo heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres will hand the ball to Darvish (8-7) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.41 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .245 in 20 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Darvish has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 36-year-old's 4.41 ERA ranks 47th, 1.251 WHIP ranks 36th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

