The Seattle Storm (7-21) welcome in the Atlanta Dream (15-13) after dropping six home games in a row. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 86 Dream 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-10.5)

Seattle (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.4

Storm vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 14-13-0.

There have been 12 Seattle's games (out of 27) that hit the over this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm have found it difficult to score points this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 78.5 points per game. They've fared better at the other end, ranking ninth by giving up 84.5 points per contest.

Seattle ranks seventh in the WNBA with 34.1 boards per contest, but it is allowing 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Storm are ninth in the WNBA with 14.3 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 13.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Storm rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 8.6 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

The Storm, who are ninth in the league with 7.8 threes conceded per game, are allowing a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

Seattle has taken 63.6% two-pointers and 36.4% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 69.2% are two-pointers and 30.8% are threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.