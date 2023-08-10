As they prepare for a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (15-13), the Seattle Storm (7-21) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Storm are coming off of an 81-69 loss to the Sun in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.2 2.2 3

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor paces the Storm in rebounding (8 per game), and puts up 13.7 points and 2.4 assists. She also averages 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in the league).

Sami Whitcomb gets the Storm 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Storm receive 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jordan Horston.

Ivana Dojkic is averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 40.3% of her shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Storm vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -5.5 164.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.