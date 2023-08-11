Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Denver Broncos have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 17th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- A total of six Broncos games last season went over the point total.
- Denver compiled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the . On defense, it ranked seventh, surrendering 320 yards per game.
- Last season the Broncos won just once away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.
- Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.
- The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.
Broncos Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (207.3 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.
- Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (57.2 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Josey Jewell helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
