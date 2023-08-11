Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Cal Raleigh (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (77) this season while batting .227 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (30 of 99), with more than one RBI 14 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (42.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.1%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.241
|AVG
|.212
|.313
|OBP
|.309
|.460
|SLG
|.436
|18
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|46/17
|K/BB
|58/23
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (11-6) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.279 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
