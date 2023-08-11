Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.483 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Padres.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Orioles
|Mariners vs Orioles Odds
|Mariners vs Orioles Prediction
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .230 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Moore will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .462 with one homer in his last games.
- Moore has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (30.8%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.323
|OBP
|.316
|.481
|SLG
|.647
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|6
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.279), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.