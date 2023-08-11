On Friday, Josh Rojas (.097 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .213 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.

In 45.9% of his 61 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 61 games this season.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (29.5%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.8%).

He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 23 .000 AVG .253 .000 OBP .298 .000 SLG .320 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 14 2/0 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings