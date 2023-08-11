Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Rojas (.097 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .213 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.
- In 45.9% of his 61 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 61 games this season.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (29.5%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.8%).
- He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|23
|.000
|AVG
|.253
|.000
|OBP
|.298
|.000
|SLG
|.320
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|14
|2/0
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (11-6) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.279), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
