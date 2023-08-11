J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 13th in baseball with 138 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .401.

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

Seattle has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (519 total runs).

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

The Mariners average baseball's best WHIP (1.174).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (7-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Castillo has registered 12 quality starts this year.

Castillo is seeking his 24th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh

