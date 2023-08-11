The Seattle Mariners (62-52) will lean on Julio Rodriguez when they host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (71-44) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, August 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Orioles have +120 odds to upset. A 7.5-run total is listed for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (7-7, 3.28 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (11-6, 4.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Mariners' matchup against the Orioles but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to take down the Orioles with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.



Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 41, or 56.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 20-17 (54.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (56.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious 10 times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Mike Ford 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.



Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook!

