Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Ford -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .222 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 49 games this year (38.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (12.2%).
- He has scored in 26.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.233
|AVG
|.213
|.303
|OBP
|.286
|.500
|SLG
|.507
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|25/5
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (11-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.279), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
