Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 71 of 113 games this year (62.8%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
- He has gone deep in 14.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this season (41 of 113), with more than one RBI 17 times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.225
|AVG
|.262
|.275
|OBP
|.307
|.390
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|78/13
|K/BB
|70/12
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (11-6) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.279), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.