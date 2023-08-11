Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 27 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .254.
- France has gotten a hit in 69 of 111 games this season (62.2%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (26.1%).
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- France has driven in a run in 34 games this year (30.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.1% of his games this season (49 of 111), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|51
|.257
|AVG
|.251
|.335
|OBP
|.321
|.417
|SLG
|.330
|23
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|29
|RBI
|16
|44/15
|K/BB
|41/12
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.279 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
