The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 27 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .254.

France has gotten a hit in 69 of 111 games this season (62.2%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (26.1%).

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

France has driven in a run in 34 games this year (30.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.1% of his games this season (49 of 111), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 51 .257 AVG .251 .335 OBP .321 .417 SLG .330 23 XBH 12 6 HR 2 29 RBI 16 44/15 K/BB 41/12 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings