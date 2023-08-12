Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.743 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (78) this season while batting .227 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 56 of 100 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (21.0%).
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Raleigh has an RBI in 31 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.242
|AVG
|.212
|.311
|OBP
|.309
|.472
|SLG
|.436
|19
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|49/17
|K/BB
|58/23
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
