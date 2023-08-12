Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (63-52) and the Baltimore Orioles (71-45) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 12.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (10-8) for the Mariners and Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 42 out of the 74 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Seattle has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 528 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule