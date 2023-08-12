Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will attempt to beat Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles when the teams meet on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Orioles are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Mariners (-165). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have gone 42-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.8% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Seattle has gone 14-9 (60.9%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-56-3 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have collected a 4-10-0 record ATS this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-26 29-26 21-18 41-32 47-38 15-12

