George Kirby will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (63-52) on Saturday, August 12 against the Baltimore Orioles (71-45), who will answer with Cole Irvin. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +135 moneyline odds. An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 5.44 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 42, or 56.8%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 16-12 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Mariners went 6-1 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (55.4%) in those games.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +1000 - 3rd

