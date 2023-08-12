Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Orioles on August 12, 2023
The Baltimore Orioles visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez and others in this contest.
Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 121 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.322/.438 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Angels
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 109 hits with 27 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .256/.330/.384 on the season.
- France takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cole Irvin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Irvin Stats
- The Orioles' Cole Irvin (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- Irvin has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 3 innings per appearance.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Irvin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 6
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 4
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 2
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 29
|1.1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jul. 26
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has recorded 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He's slashed .274/.370/.436 so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 106 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .251/.328/.473 so far this season.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
