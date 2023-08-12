The Baltimore Orioles visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez and others in this contest.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 121 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.322/.438 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Aug. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 5 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 109 hits with 27 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .256/.330/.384 on the season.

France takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 6 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cole Irvin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Irvin Stats

The Orioles' Cole Irvin (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Irvin has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 3 innings per appearance.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Irvin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 6 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 4 1.0 1 1 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 2.0 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 29 1.1 5 4 4 1 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1.0 1 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He's slashed .274/.370/.436 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 106 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .251/.328/.473 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

