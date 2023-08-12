Sam Haggerty is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Cole Irvin and the Baltimore OriolesAugust 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-1 against the Rangers.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty has two doubles and six walks while batting .190.
  • Haggerty has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Haggerty has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
.167 AVG .222
.259 OBP .333
.208 SLG .278
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 7/3
2 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .279 batting average against him.
