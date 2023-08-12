Sam Haggerty is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Cole Irvin and the Baltimore OriolesAugust 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-1 against the Rangers.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty has two doubles and six walks while batting .190.

Haggerty has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.

Haggerty has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in six games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .259 OBP .333 .208 SLG .278 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 7/3 2 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings