Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .256 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (70 of 112), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this season (31.3%), France has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (44.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|.261
|AVG
|.251
|.337
|OBP
|.321
|.432
|SLG
|.330
|24
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|16
|44/15
|K/BB
|41/12
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
