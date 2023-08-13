Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle with 79 hits, batting .228 this season with 38 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 56.4% of his games this year (57 of 101), with multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (30.7%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those games (14.9%).

In 43 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .242 AVG .212 .310 OBP .309 .473 SLG .436 20 XBH 18 11 HR 9 28 RBI 23 50/17 K/BB 58/23 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings