On Sunday, Dylan Moore (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore is batting .231 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Moore will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Moore has gotten a hit in 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (14.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Moore has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.226 AVG .235
.314 OBP .316
.484 SLG .647
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
6 RBI 6
11/3 K/BB 18/4
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Bradish (7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.