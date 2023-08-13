On Sunday, Dylan Moore (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .231 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Moore will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Moore has gotten a hit in 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (14.8%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his plate appearances.

Moore has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .226 AVG .235 .314 OBP .316 .484 SLG .647 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 6 RBI 6 11/3 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 0

