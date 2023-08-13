Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 13
On Sunday, Josh Rojas (batting .071 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .217 with 14 doubles and 18 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 29 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has not homered in his 63 games this season.
- Rojas has driven home a run in 19 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 20 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.253
|.289
|OBP
|.298
|.281
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Bradish (7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
