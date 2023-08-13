Mariners vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (63-53) matching up with the Baltimore Orioles (72-45) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (7-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (7-4) will get the nod for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners have a perfect record of 3-0.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Mariners have come away with 17 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Seattle has been victorious 16 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Seattle scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (528 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Mariners have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|@ Angels
|W 3-2
|Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth
|August 8
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Nick Martínez
|August 9
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Emerson Hancock vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
|August 12
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Cole Irvin
|August 13
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Bradish
|August 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles
|August 16
|@ Royals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Alec Marsh
|August 17
|@ Royals
|-
|George Kirby vs Angel Zerpa
|August 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Justin Verlander
