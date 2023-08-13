Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (63-53) matching up with the Baltimore Orioles (72-45) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (7-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (7-4) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Mariners have come away with 17 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has been victorious 16 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (528 total, 4.6 per game).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

