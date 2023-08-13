On Sunday, August 13 at 4:10 PM ET, Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (72-45) visit Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (63-53) in the series rubber match at T-Mobile Park.

The Orioles are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (-105). An 8-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.20 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 37 (71.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Orioles have a 37-15 record (winning 71.2% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles went 3-1 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (47.2%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win 16 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +900 - 3rd

