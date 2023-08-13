Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Orioles on August 13, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashing .256/.319/.433 so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 27 doubles, nine home runs, 29 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .256/.333/.383 so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Bradish Stats
- Kyle Bradish (7-6) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 22nd start of the season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- In 21 starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 6
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|5
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|1
|at Phillies
|Jul. 26
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Jul. 21
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 16
|7.1
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has put up 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He's slashed .271/.367/.432 so far this year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .248/.325/.468 slash line so far this season.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
