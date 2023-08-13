Jewell Loyd and the Phoenix Mercury will battle when the Seattle Storm (8-21) square off against the Mercury (9-20) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, August 13 at 6:00 PM ET.

Seattle beat Atlanta 68-67 in its last game. Loyd led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds, followed by Ezi Magbegor with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Phoenix is coming into this game having beat Connecticut 90-84 in their last outing. Brittney Griner led the team with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Storm (-125 to win)

Storm (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+105 to win)

Mercury (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Storm (-1.5)

Storm (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are putting up only 78.2 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), but they've played better at the other end, where they are allowing 83.9 points per game (eighth-ranked).

Seattle, who ranks sixth in the league with 34.4 boards per game, is allowing 36.4 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Storm are dishing out only 17.6 assists per game, which ranks worst in the league.

While Seattle is in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.4 (third-worst), it ranks fourth in the league with 13.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Storm rank third-best in the WNBA by sinking 8.5 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 34.5%.

Seattle, who is eighth in the league with 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game, is allowing a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

Storm Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Storm score 10.2 fewer points per home game on average than on the road (73.6 at home, 83.8 on the road), and are also giving up 5.2 fewer points per home game compared to road games (81.6 at home, 86.8 on the road).

Seattle rebounds better on the road than at home (34.8 RPG on the road, 34.2 RPG at home), and it allows its opponents to grab more boards in home games than in road games (38.8 at home, 33.4 on the road).

The Storm average 3.4 less assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (16.1 at home, 19.5 on the road). During 2023, Seattle has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (14.8 turnovers per game at home versus 14.0 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (14.9 per game at home versus 12.2 on the road).

In 2023 the Storm average 7.2 made three-pointers at home and 10.1 away, shooting 31.9% from deep at home compared to 37.2% away.

In 2023 Seattle is averaging 7.8 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.9 away, while allowing 37.5% shooting from distance at home compared to 35.5% away.

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (1-2).

The Storm have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Seattle's record against the spread is 15-13-0.

Seattle has won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Storm have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

