The Phoenix Mercury (9-20), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, hope to snap a 10-game road losing skid at the Seattle Storm (8-21).

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Storm Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Storm (-1.5) 162.5 -118 -102
BetMGM Storm (-1.5) 161.5 -120 +100
PointsBet Storm (-1.5) 162.5 -130 +100
Tipico Storm (-1.5) 162.5 -130 +100

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Storm have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • The Mercury have compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Seattle has been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Phoenix is 8-13 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Storm's 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
  • Mercury games have hit the over 13 out of 28 times this year.

