After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks while batting .242.

In 62.6% of his games this year (72 of 115), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's homered in 16 of them (13.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (41 of 115), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.8% of his games this year (40 of 115), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .222 AVG .262 .275 OBP .307 .382 SLG .439 20 XBH 19 8 HR 9 28 RBI 32 78/14 K/BB 70/12 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings