Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks while batting .242.
- In 62.6% of his games this year (72 of 115), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's homered in 16 of them (13.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (41 of 115), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.8% of his games this year (40 of 115), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.222
|AVG
|.262
|.275
|OBP
|.307
|.382
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|78/14
|K/BB
|70/12
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
