Ty France and his .474 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is batting .256 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
  • France has gotten a hit in 70 of 113 games this year (61.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.5%).
  • Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (31.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (7.1%).
  • In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 51
.260 AVG .251
.344 OBP .321
.430 SLG .330
24 XBH 12
7 HR 2
30 RBI 16
44/17 K/BB 41/12
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish (7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.