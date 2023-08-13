Ty France and his .474 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .256 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

France has gotten a hit in 70 of 113 games this year (61.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.5%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

France has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (31.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (7.1%).

In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 51 .260 AVG .251 .344 OBP .321 .430 SLG .330 24 XBH 12 7 HR 2 30 RBI 16 44/17 K/BB 41/12 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings