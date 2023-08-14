Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (79) this season while batting .225 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (57 of 102), with more than one hit 21 times (20.6%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (15.7%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (42.2%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.237
|AVG
|.212
|.304
|OBP
|.309
|.462
|SLG
|.436
|20
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|52/17
|K/BB
|58/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.05 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.05), 48th in WHIP (1.371), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
