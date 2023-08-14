Dylan Moore and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .217 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Moore has had a hit in 10 of 28 games this season (35.7%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (28.6%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .200 AVG .235 .282 OBP .316 .429 SLG .647 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 6 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings