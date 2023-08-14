Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Josh Rojas (hitting .115 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Orioles.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .221 with 14 doubles and 19 walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 30 of 64 games this year (46.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (18.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 64 games this season.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (32.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.214
|AVG
|.000
|.267
|OBP
|.000
|.286
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/1
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 128 1/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.05 ERA ranks 55th, 1.371 WHIP ranks 48th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.