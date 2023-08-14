Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+120). The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 42-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.3% of those games).

Seattle has a record of 21-18 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The Mariners have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has played in 117 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-57-4).

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record ATS this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 29-26 21-19 41-33 47-39 15-13

