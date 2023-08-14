How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Logan Gilbert and Brady Singer are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals play on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 142 total home runs.
- Seattle's .401 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- Seattle has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (531 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 20th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.166).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Gilbert is seeking his fourth straight quality start.
- Gilbert will look to prolong an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nick Martínez
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cole Irvin
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Bradish
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Hunter Brown
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|J.P. France
