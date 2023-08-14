Logan Gilbert and Brady Singer are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals play on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Seattle's .401 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (531 total runs).

The Mariners rank 20th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.166).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Gilbert is seeking his fourth straight quality start.

Gilbert will look to prolong an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Brown 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert J.P. France

