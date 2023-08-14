The Kansas City Royals (38-81) will look for Maikel Garcia to prolong a 15-game hitting streak against the Seattle Mariners (63-54), on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (10-5) against the Royals and Brady Singer (8-8).

Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-8, 5.05 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (10-5) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.66 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in 23 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals are sending Singer (8-8) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.05 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 128 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.

Singer is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Singer is trying for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 5.05 ERA ranks 55th, 1.371 WHIP ranks 48th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.

