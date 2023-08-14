On Monday, Teoscar Hernandez (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (73 of 116), with at least two hits 29 times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 116), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (41 of 116), with more than one RBI 17 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.5% of his games this year (40 of 116), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 55 .223 AVG .262 .274 OBP .307 .380 SLG .439 20 XBH 19 8 HR 9 28 RBI 32 79/14 K/BB 70/12 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings