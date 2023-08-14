On Monday, Ty France (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

In 61.4% of his games this season (70 of 114), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.0%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

France has had an RBI in 35 games this year (30.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (43.9%), including 11 multi-run games (9.6%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 51 .256 AVG .251 .339 OBP .321 .423 SLG .330 24 XBH 12 7 HR 2 30 RBI 16 44/17 K/BB 41/12 1 SB 0

