Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (76-42) versus the New York Yankees (60-59) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 15.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (8-4) for the Braves and Luis Severino (2-7) for the Yankees.

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 105 times and won 68, or 64.8%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 22-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (695) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (38.5%) in those contests.

New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (514 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 11 @ Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill August 12 @ Mets W 21-3 Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes August 12 @ Mets W 6-0 Spencer Strider vs José Quintana August 13 @ Mets L 7-6 Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga August 14 Yankees W 11-3 Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt August 15 Yankees - Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino August 16 Yankees - Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez August 18 Giants - Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb August 19 Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb August 20 Giants - Max Fried vs TBA August 21 Mets - Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill

Yankees Schedule