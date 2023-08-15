On Tuesday, Josh Rojas (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .226 with 14 doubles and 19 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 31 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 65 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has an RBI in 20 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 23 .214 AVG .253 .267 OBP .298 .286 SLG .320 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 1 RBI 14 3/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings