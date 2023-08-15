Mariners vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (63-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-81) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 15.
The Mariners will give the nod to Emerson Hancock and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-13, 6.06 ERA).
Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Royals Player Props
|Mariners vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 77 times and won 42, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 21-19 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 537 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Emerson Hancock vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
|August 12
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Cole Irvin
|August 13
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Bradish
|August 14
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles
|August 16
|@ Royals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Alec Marsh
|August 17
|@ Royals
|-
|George Kirby vs Angel Zerpa
|August 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Hunter Brown
|August 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs J.P. France
|August 20
|@ Astros
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Jose Urquidy
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.