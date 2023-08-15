Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (63-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-81) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 15.

The Mariners will give the nod to Emerson Hancock and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-13, 6.06 ERA).

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 77 times and won 42, or 54.5%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 21-19 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 537 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

