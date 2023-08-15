Mariners vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 15
The Seattle Mariners (63-55) bring a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Kansas City Royals (39-81), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable pitchers are Emerson Hancock for the Mariners and Jordan Lyles (3-13) for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Hancock - SEA (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.06 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emerson Hancock
- Hancock heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits against the San Diego Padres.
- He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 1.80, a 1 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles (3-13 with a 6.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw eight innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- During 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 6.06 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
- Lyles has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lyles will look to build upon a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
- The 32-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 61st, 1.266 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.