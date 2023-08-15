The Seattle Mariners (63-55) bring a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Kansas City Royals (39-81), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Emerson Hancock for the Mariners and Jordan Lyles (3-13) for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hancock - SEA (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.06 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emerson Hancock

Hancock heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits against the San Diego Padres.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 1.80, a 1 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (3-13 with a 6.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw eight innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 6.06 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.

Lyles has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Lyles will look to build upon a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 61st, 1.266 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.

