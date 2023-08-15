After hitting .278 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .242.

In 62.4% of his games this season (73 of 117), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (24.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (35.0%), with two or more RBI in 17 of them (14.5%).

He has scored in 41 games this year (35.0%), including six multi-run games (5.1%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 56 .223 AVG .261 .274 OBP .305 .380 SLG .437 20 XBH 19 8 HR 9 28 RBI 32 79/14 K/BB 70/12 2 SB 3

