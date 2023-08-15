Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .252 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- France has gotten a hit in 70 of 115 games this year (60.9%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- France has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 43.5% of his games this year (50 of 115), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|52
|.256
|AVG
|.248
|.339
|OBP
|.320
|.423
|SLG
|.325
|24
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|16
|44/17
|K/BB
|41/13
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (3-13 with a 6.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed eight innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (6.06), 39th in WHIP (1.266), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
