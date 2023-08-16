On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be James McArthur. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle with 79 hits, batting .219 this season with 38 extra-base hits.

In 54.8% of his games this season (57 of 104), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (20.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (31 of 104), with more than one RBI 15 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .237 AVG .200 .304 OBP .296 .462 SLG .411 20 XBH 18 11 HR 9 28 RBI 23 52/17 K/BB 61/24 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings